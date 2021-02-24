High school basketball's second season has arrived as playoffs get underway around the country this week. Particularly relevant to the MaxPreps Top 25 will be Georgia and Texas, where six ranked teams are involved in win-or-go home action.

In Georgia, No. 10 Milton and No. 21 Grayson (Loganville) open Class AAAAAAA tournament play tonight. Positioned on opposite sides of the bracket, the two teams can't meet until March 13 at Macon Coliseum in the state championship game.

In Texas, No. 9 Duncanville, No. 23 Richardson and No. 24 South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie) each opened Class 6A tournament play with wins Monday night. No. 8 Waxahachie makes its postseason debut tonight against Belton.

Two important matchups have been announced in recent days sure to impact the rankings down the line. No. 2 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) will meet Emoni Bates and Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.) on March 8 at the Top Gun Showcase in Dayton, Ohio.

No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) will meet No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) on March 12 in the NIBC championship game.

There is just one new team in this week's MaxPreps Top 25. Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.) slides in at No. 25 after an upset victory over previous No. 16 Millard North (Omaha)..

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings [Header: Size 5]

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 20-1 | Last week: 1

The Eagles don't play again until their March 12 showdown against No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy. Kevin Boyle's bunch has won 45 of its last 46 games dating back to the start of last season.

2. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 21-1 | Last week: 2

Dragons are in prime position for first GEICO Nationals invite.

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 19-2 | Last week: 3

The Buffaloes own an 8-2 record against MaxPreps Top 25 teams this season.

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 20-2 | Last week: 4

Only losses are to top-ranked Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian Academy.

5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 5

Regular season complete.

6. Camden (N.J.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 6

Top-ranked sophomore prospect D.J. Wagner poured in a season-high 30 points in the Panthers' 84-59 victory over Camden Catholic (Camden).

7. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 7

Under the radar senior Muneer Newton continued his strong senior campaign with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-69 win over previously-unbeaten Roman Catholic (Philadelphia).

8. Waxahachie (Texas)

Record: 16-2 | Last week: 8

The Indians open Class 6A postseason play Tuesday against Belton.

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 23-1 | Last week: 9

Kicked off postseason play with a 72-54 victory over Bryan. Alabama State pledge Juan Reyna chipped in a team-high 21 points.

10. Milton (Ga.)

Record: 23-2 | Last week: 10

Eagles open quest for first state crown since 2012 on Tuesday with AAAAAAA first-round matchup against Mill Creek (Hoschton).

11. Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis)

Record: 9-1 | Last week: 11

Top-ranked senior Chet Holmgren continued dominant senior campaign with 26 points and 20 rebounds in an 80-43 victory over Blake (Minneapolis).

12. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Record: 18-6 | Last week: 12

Tigers in position for third invite to GEICO Nationals in the past four seasons (not including canceled 2019-20 event).

13. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 13

Regular season opener scheduled for Feb. 26 against Portledge (Locust Valley).

14. Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Record: 22-0 | Last week: 14

Fletcher Loyer tallied 23 points, five rebounds and four assists while Illinois signee Luke Goode added 20 points and 11 boards in 55-50 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne) as the Spartans capped an unbeaten regular season.

15. Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 27-3 | Last week: 15

With two of three losses to AZ Compass Prep, the Crew are on the GEICO Nationals bubble.

16. Christian Brothers (Memphis)

Record: 19-0 | Last week: 17

Junior guard Chandler Jackson was named as one of three finalists for TSSAA Mr. Basketball this month.

17. Bellevue West (Bellevue, Neb.)

Record: 20-2 | Last week: 19

University of Nebraska-Omaha pledge Frankie Fidler (21.4 points per game), Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn (15.6), sophomore Josiah Dotzler (12.4) and junior William Kyle (10) lead a balanced attack.

18. Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Record: 23-1 | Last week: 18

Florida State signee Matthew Cleveland went for 16 and 12 as Knights captured the Region 6AA championship over the weekend with a 60-57 win over Lovett.

19. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 7-4 | Last week: 20

Regular season complete.

20. Simeon (Chicago)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 21

Expected to begin season this week.

No. 21Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 21-3 | Last week: 22

Opens AAAAAAA state tournament Tuesday against Lowndes (Valdosta).

22. Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 23-0 | Last week: 23

Meets City of Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee) in Tuesday's second round state tournament game, a rematch of a 55-31 District 11 Class 2A championship game victory on Feb. 12.

23. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 22-1 | Last week: 24

Rylan Griffen recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds in the Eagles 66-50 first round state playoff victory over Bowie (Arlington).

24. South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Record: 20-0 | Last week: 25

Junior guard Khaden Bennett pumped in a game-high 23 points to lead the Warriors to a 59-54 victory over Pearce (Richardson) in their postseason opener.

25. Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 20-2 | Last week: NR

Luke Jungers (22 points),Justin Sitti (15),A.J. Rollins (12) andMai'jhe Wiley (12) led the way for the 13-time state champions in the upset of previously-ranked Millard North (Omaha).