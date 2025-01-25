Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Campbell 9-11, Hofstra 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Hofstra took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They blew past Delaware 93-68. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Pride considering their 55-point performance the contest before.

Cruz Davis had an outrageously good game as he shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of German Plotnikov, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Campbell got the win against Stony Brook on Thursday by a conclusive 79-54. The Fighting Camels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season.

Colby Duggan was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 11 for 14 en route to 27 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (78.6%). Another player making a difference was Caleb Zurliene, who went 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus three steals.

Campbell was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stony Brook only posted eight.

Hofstra's victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Campbell, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-11.

Looking forward, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Hofstra's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Campbell over their last one matchups.

Hofstra and Campbell were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but Hofstra came up empty-handed after a 69-68 loss. Will Hofstra have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Hofstra is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

Campbell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.