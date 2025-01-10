Halftime Report

Hofstra is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 31-27 lead against Charleston.

Hofstra came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Charleston 12-3, Hofstra 9-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hofstra Pride and the Charleston Cougars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Pride will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Hofstra is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 55-37 victory over Northeastern on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Pride as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Cruz Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points. His performance made up for a slower matchup against William & Mary on Thursday.

Even though they won, Hofstra struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Northeastern pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, Charleston entered their tilt with Towson on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They rang in the new year with a 77-69 victory over the Tigers.

Charleston's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was AJ Smith, who went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points. Another player making a difference was Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Hofstra's victory bumped their record up to 9-6. As for Charleston, they pushed their record up to 12-3 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Hofstra came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 87-76. Will Hofstra have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Hofstra is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Charleston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston.