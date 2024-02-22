Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Drexel 17-10, Hofstra 16-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Drexel has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Fighting Camels with points to spare, taking the game 81-66.

Hofstra lost a heartbreaker the last time they played the Huskies, but it's fair to say they've redeemed themselves given the result of 6's contest. The Pride were the clear victor by a 82-62 margin over the Huskies.

The Dragons' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-10. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.8 points per game. As for the Pride, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Hofstra, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, the Pride will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Hofstra is a 4-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pride, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.