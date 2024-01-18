Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Hampton 4-13, Hofstra 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hampton Pirates and the Hofstra Pride will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

While it was all tied up 42-42 at halftime, Hampton was not quite North Carolina A&T's equal in the second half on Monday. The Pirates lost 81-80 to the Aggies on a last-minute jump shot From Camian Shell. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Hampton in their matchups with North Carolina A&T: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jerry Deng, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pride were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 69-68 to the Fighting Camels. Hofstra has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Pirates have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season. As for the Pride, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-9.

Hampton must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 18-point spread they're up against. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Hampton was pulverized by Hofstra 73-43 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Hampton was down 45-17.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 18-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last year.