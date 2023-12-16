Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Norfolk State 7-4, Hofstra 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Hofstra has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Norfolk State Spartans at 2:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Pride suffered a painful 89-68 loss at the hands of the Blue Devils.

Despite their loss, Hofstra saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darlinstone Dubar, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Tyler Thomas, who scored 18 points.

Hofstra struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Norfolk State's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 84-78 to the Seawolves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Norfolk State in their matchups with Stony Brook: they've now lost four in a row.

The Pride's loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 7-4.

Looking forward, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 9.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

