Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Northeastern 10-16, Hofstra 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Hofstra is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Hofstra and the Dragons on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Pride fell just short of the Dragons by a score of 79-77.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact Northeastern found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell to the Cougars 77-73. Northeastern has struggled against the Cougars recently, as their match on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pride's loss dropped their record down to 15-11. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Hofstra have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've only made 31.7% of their threes this season. Given Hofstra's sizable advantage in that area, the Huskies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Hofstra is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.