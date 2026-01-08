The Hofstra Pride look to continue their strong start to the season when they battle the Towson Tigers in a key Coastal Athletic Association on Thursday afternoon. Hofstra is coming off a 70-67 win at Drexel on Saturday, while Towson dropped a 62-48 decision against Monmouth that same day. The Pride (11-4, 2-0 CAA), who have won six in a row, are 5-4 on the road this season. The Tigers (8-8, 0-3), who have lost three in a row, are 5-1 on their home floor.

Tip-off from SECU Arena in Towson, Md., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Hofstra leads the all-time series 48-31, including wins in nine of the last 15 meetings. Towson is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Towson vs. Hofstra odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Hofstra vs. Towson 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Towson vs. Hofstra:

Hofstra vs. Towson spread: Towson -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Hofstra vs. Towson over/under: 134.5 points
Hofstra vs. Towson money line: Hofstra +116, Towson -139
Hofstra vs. Towson streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Hofstra vs. Towson picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (133.5 points). The Over has hit in two of the last three meetings between the teams. The over hit in each of Hofstra's last two games. Hofstra is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games, while Towson is 4-5 ATS in its last nine.

The model projects the Pride to have three players register 13.3 points or more, including Cruz Davis' projected 19.9 points. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 11.6 or more points, led by Tyler Tejada, who is projected to score 21.2 points. The model projects a combined total of 135 points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Hofstra vs. Towson, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?