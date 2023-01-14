Who's Playing
Delaware @ Hofstra
Current Records: Delaware 10-7; Hofstra 11-7
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Hofstra Pride and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 15 of 2021. The Fightin' Blue Hens and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Delaware and the Towson Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Delaware wrapped it up with a 72-59 win at home.
Meanwhile, Hofstra was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Monmouth Hawks with a sharp 77-57 victory.
The wins brought Delaware up to 10-7 and the Pride to 11-7. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-4 after wins this year, Hofstra 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Delaware.
