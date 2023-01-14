Who's Playing

Delaware @ Hofstra

Current Records: Delaware 10-7; Hofstra 11-7

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Hofstra Pride and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 15 of 2021. The Fightin' Blue Hens and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Delaware and the Towson Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Delaware wrapped it up with a 72-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, Hofstra was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Monmouth Hawks with a sharp 77-57 victory.

The wins brought Delaware up to 10-7 and the Pride to 11-7. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-4 after wins this year, Hofstra 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Delaware.