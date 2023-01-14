Who's Playing

Delaware @ Hofstra

Current Records: Delaware 10-7; Hofstra 11-7

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Hofstra Pride and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 15 of 2021. The Fightin' Blue Hens and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Delaware and the Towson Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Delaware wrapped it up with a 72-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, Hofstra was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Monmouth Hawks with a sharp 77-57 victory.

The wins brought Delaware up to 10-7 and the Pride to 11-7. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-4 after wins this year, Hofstra 7-3.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

Hofstra have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Delaware.

  • Dec 29, 2022 - Hofstra 87 vs. Delaware 73
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Hofstra 80 vs. Delaware 66
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Hofstra 82 vs. Delaware 77
  • Mar 07, 2021 - Hofstra 83 vs. Delaware 75
  • Jan 17, 2021 - Hofstra 68 vs. Delaware 67
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Delaware 74 vs. Hofstra 56
  • Mar 09, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Delaware 61
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 62
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Delaware 73 vs. Hofstra 71
  • Mar 11, 2019 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 74
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Hofstra 92 vs. Delaware 70
  • Dec 28, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Delaware 46
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Hofstra 64 vs. Delaware 59
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 63
  • Mar 03, 2017 - Delaware 81 vs. Hofstra 76
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Hofstra 73 vs. Delaware 65
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Hofstra 58 vs. Delaware 56
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Hofstra 77 vs. Delaware 66
  • Dec 31, 2015 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 80