Hofstra vs. Delaware: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Hofstra vs. Delaware basketball game
Who's Playing
Delaware @ Hofstra
Current Records: Delaware 13-7; Hofstra 14-6
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Hofstra Pride at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. Delaware has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The Fightin' Blue Hens escaped with a win against the Elon Phoenix by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.
Speaking of close games: Hofstra needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 69-67 to the College of Charleston Cougars.
Delaware isn't expected to pull this one out (Hofstra is favored by 7), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Delaware is 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Delaware's victory lifted them to 13-7 while Hofstra's loss dropped them down to 14-6. We'll see if the Fightin' Blue Hens can repeat their recent success or if the Pride bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $24.99
Odds
The Pride are a solid 7-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Hofstra have won nine out of their last ten games against Delaware.
- Mar 11, 2019 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - Hofstra 92 vs. Delaware 70
- Dec 28, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Delaware 46
- Jan 27, 2018 - Hofstra 64 vs. Delaware 59
- Jan 18, 2018 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 63
- Mar 03, 2017 - Delaware 81 vs. Hofstra 76
- Feb 02, 2017 - Hofstra 73 vs. Delaware 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - Hofstra 58 vs. Delaware 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Hofstra 77 vs. Delaware 66
- Dec 31, 2015 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 80
