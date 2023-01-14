Who's Playing

Delaware @ Hofstra

Current Records: Delaware 10-7; Hofstra 11-7

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens haven't won a game against the Hofstra Pride since Jan. 15 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Delaware and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Fightin' Blue Hens and the Towson Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Delaware wrapped it up with a 72-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, Hofstra took their contest against the Monmouth Hawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 77-57 score.

Delaware is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Delaware up to 10-7 and the Pride to 11-7. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-4 after wins this season, Hofstra 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Odds

The Pride are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hofstra have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Delaware.