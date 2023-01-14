Who's Playing
Delaware @ Hofstra
Current Records: Delaware 10-7; Hofstra 11-7
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens haven't won a game against the Hofstra Pride since Jan. 15 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Delaware and Hofstra will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Fightin' Blue Hens and the Towson Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Delaware wrapped it up with a 72-59 win at home.
Meanwhile, Hofstra took their contest against the Monmouth Hawks on Wednesday by a conclusive 77-57 score.
Delaware is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Delaware up to 10-7 and the Pride to 11-7. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 5-4 after wins this season, Hofstra 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Pride are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Hofstra have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Delaware.
