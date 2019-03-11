Hofstra vs. Delaware odds, line: 2019 CAA Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The top-seeded Hofstra Pride look to play their way into the 2019 CAA Tournament championship game for the first time in three years when they take on the fifth-seeded Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Monday. Hofstra (26-6) won its first regular-season title since sharing the championship with North Carolina-Wilmington in 2015-16. Meanwhile, Delaware (17-15) finished the regular season on a four-game skid before opening tournament play with a win over fourth-seeded William & Mary on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina, and Hofstra won both regular-season meetings by 67 total points. The latest Hofstra vs. Delaware odds have the Pride as 11-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 150.5. Before making any Hofstra vs. Delaware picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 CAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows Hofstra has won three in a row and seven of nine overall. The Pride have dominated Delaware, winning four straight and 10 of the past 11. Hofstra leads the all-time series, which began in 1967, 49-31.

Hofstra can break the school record for single-season wins at 27 with a victory, so there's plenty at stake. Senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman (26.8 ppg) is a big reason why Hofstra is seventh in the nation in scoring (83.5 ppg). He has had several monster games, including 48 against William & Mary on Feb. 9 and 33 versus James Madison on Feb. 23. He scored 57 points in the two meetings with Delaware.

But just because the Pride won the two regular-season meetings does not guarantee they will cover the Hofstra vs. Delaware spread on Monday.

That's because the Blue Hens have put their regular-season struggles behind them. Delaware has won four regular-season and five conference tournament championships, with the last regular-season crown coming in 2013-14. Senior forward Eric Carter (16 ppg) has had several big games, including a 26-point outing at James Madison on Jan. 17. But he has been steady, scoring in double-figures in 27 of 31 overall.

