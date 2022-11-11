Who's Playing

Iona @ Hofstra

Current Records: Iona 1-0; Hofstra 1-0

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will square off against the Hofstra Pride on the road at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Mack Sports Complex. Iona is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Gaels made easy work of the Pennsylvania Quakers on Monday and carried off a 78-50 win.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pride beat the Princeton Tigers 83-77 on Monday.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Iona comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 12.7. Less enviably, Hofstra is stumbling into the game with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 14.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iona have won both of the games they've played against Hofstra in the last eight years.