Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Hofstra

Current Records: Massachusetts 7-2; Hofstra 6-4

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will square off against the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center.

UMass was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 85-80 to the UMass Lowell River Hawks. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of forward Matt Cross, who had 19 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, Hofstra received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 85-66 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Hofstra's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Amar'e Marshall, who had 24 points.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.