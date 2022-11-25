Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Hofstra
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-2; Hofstra 4-1
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Hofstra was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 76-48 defeat to the Saint Mary's Gaels.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Middle Tenn. as they lost 75-51 to the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.