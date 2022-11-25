Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Hofstra

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-2; Hofstra 4-1

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride will take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Place Bell. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Hofstra was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 76-48 defeat to the Saint Mary's Gaels.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Middle Tenn. as they lost 75-51 to the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.