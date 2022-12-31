Who's Playing
North Carolina A&T @ Hofstra
Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-9; Hofstra 8-6
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial clash at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to get back in the win column.
On Thursday, Hofstra wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. It was another big night for Hofstra's guard Aaron Estrada, who had 31 points.
Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's 2022 ended with an 88-76 defeat against the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday. Forward Marcus Watson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with.
Hofstra is now 8-6 while the Aggies sit at 5-9. The Pride are 5-2 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 2-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 14, 2018 - Hofstra 92 vs. North Carolina A&T 72