Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Hofstra

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-9; Hofstra 8-6

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial clash at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Thursday, Hofstra wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. It was another big night for Hofstra's guard Aaron Estrada, who had 31 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's 2022 ended with an 88-76 defeat against the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday. Forward Marcus Watson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with.

Hofstra is now 8-6 while the Aggies sit at 5-9. The Pride are 5-2 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 2-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.