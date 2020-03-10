Hofstra vs. Northeastern: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Hofstra vs. Northeastern basketball game
Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Hofstra
Regular Season Records: Northeastern 17-15; Hofstra 25-8
Last Season Records: Hofstra 27-7; Northeastern 23-10
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride and the Northeastern Huskies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the fourth game of the Colonial Conference Tourney. Hofstra is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
The Pride earned some more postseason success in their contest on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-61 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Guard Eli Pemberton and guard Jalen Ray were among the main playmakers for Hofstra as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and the latter had 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Huskies beat the Elon Phoenix 68-60 on Monday. Northeastern relied on the efforts of guard Bolden Brace, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Jordan Roland, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Hofstra is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (19-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hofstra comes into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.9. But the Huskies rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Pride are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Hofstra have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northeastern.
- Feb 08, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 71
- Jan 09, 2020 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 72
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northeastern 82 vs. Hofstra 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northeastern 75 vs. Hofstra 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. Hofstra 67
- Jan 02, 2018 - Hofstra 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Hofstra 78 vs. Northeastern 73
- Feb 21, 2016 - Hofstra 65 vs. Northeastern 60
- Jan 21, 2016 - Hofstra 96 vs. Northeastern 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
Vermont's Lamb battles mental health
After battling mental health issues, Anthony Lamb is in the room
-
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's matchup 10,000...
-
CBB expert picks: March 10 best bets
Brad Evans nailed his 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, predicting a Michigan vs. Villanova National...
-
ETSU takes SoCon tourney
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
Ivy League cancels league tournament
Regular season champions Yale (men's) and Princeton (women's) will earn NCAA Tournament bids
-
2020 Big 10 Tournament odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2020 Big 10 Tournament 10,000 times.
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Pac-12 Tournament action throughout the event