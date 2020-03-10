Hofstra vs. Northeastern: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Hofstra

Regular Season Records: Northeastern 17-15; Hofstra 25-8

Last Season Records: Hofstra 27-7; Northeastern 23-10

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Northeastern Huskies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the fourth game of the Colonial Conference Tourney. Hofstra is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

The Pride earned some more postseason success in their contest on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 75-61 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Guard Eli Pemberton and guard Jalen Ray were among the main playmakers for Hofstra as the former shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and the latter had 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Huskies beat the Elon Phoenix 68-60 on Monday. Northeastern relied on the efforts of guard Bolden Brace, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Jordan Roland, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Hofstra is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (19-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hofstra comes into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.9. But the Huskies rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Pride are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northeastern.