Teams trending in opposite directions collide when the Hofstra Pride battle the Northeastern Huskies in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup on Wednesday. The Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA), who are tied with Charleston for the conference lead, have won five in a row. The Huskies (8-14, 4-7), tied with Stony Brook for seventh in the CAA, have dropped four straight. Hofstra is coming off a 79-58 win over Stony Brook on Saturday, while Northeastern was tripped up by Elon 74-73 that same day.

Tip-off from Matthews Arena in Boston is set for 6 p.m. ET. Hofstra leads the all-time series 28-25, including five of the last seven. Hofstra swept last year's season series. The Pride are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Hofstra vs. Northeastern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142.5. Before making any Northeastern vs. Hofstra picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hofstra vs. Northeastern spread: Hofstra -7.5

Hofstra vs. Northeastern over/under: 142.5 points

HOF: The Pride are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall

NE: The Over is 6-1 in the Huskies' last seven games following an ATS loss

Why Hofstra can cover



Leading scorer Aaron Estrada, who missed Saturday's game due to illness, is expected to return to face the Huskies. The senior guard has been red hot of late, scoring 92 points in his last three games, including a 40-point performance at Elon on Jan. 26. He is coming off a 27-point and eight-assist effort in a 76-72 win over Towson on Feb. 2. In 21 games, all starts, Estrada is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals.

Senior guard Tyler Thomas registered his first double-double of the year in Saturday's win over Stony Brook. He scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. It was his second 20-plus point performance in a row and the seventh time he surpassed 20 points in a game this season. For the year, he is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is connecting on 50% of his field goals, including 42.1% from 3-point range and 70.6% of his free throws.

Why Northeastern can cover

Junior guard Jahmyl Telfort helps power the Huskies, averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is coming off a 20-point performance against Elon on Saturday, his third consecutive double-figure scoring game. Telfort has scored 10 points or more in 19 games, including a season-high 31 points in an 88-76 win over North Carolina A&T on Dec. 29. He has scored 20 or more points nine times.

Junior forward Coleman Stucke has been hot of late, reaching double-figure scoring in three consecutive games. He scored 16 points in the loss to Elon, after having scored 34 at Delaware on Jan. 28 in an 81-78 loss. He has scored 10 or more points in 10 games. For the season, he is averaging 10 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is connecting on 42.8% of his field goals, including 42.9% from 3-point range.

