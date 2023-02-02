Who's Playing

Towson @ Hofstra

Current Records: Towson 16-7; Hofstra 15-8

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride haven't won a matchup against the Towson Tigers since Jan. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Pride came out on top in a nail-biter against the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday, sneaking past 85-81. Hofstra relied on the efforts of guard Aaron Estrada, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, six dimes and seven boards, and guard Darlinstone Dubar, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson strolled past the William & Mary Tribe with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 92-73. Among those leading the charge for Towson was guard Cam Holden, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. That's Holden's first triple-double of the season.

The Pride are now 15-8 while the Tigers sit at 16-7. Hofstra is 10-4 after wins this year, Towson 12-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won nine out of their last 15 games against Towson.