Who's Playing
Towson @ Hofstra
Current Records: Towson 16-7; Hofstra 15-8
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride haven't won a matchup against the Towson Tigers since Jan. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Pride came out on top in a nail-biter against the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday, sneaking past 85-81. Hofstra relied on the efforts of guard Aaron Estrada, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, six dimes and seven boards, and guard Darlinstone Dubar, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Towson strolled past the William & Mary Tribe with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 92-73. Among those leading the charge for Towson was guard Cam Holden, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. That's Holden's first triple-double of the season.
The Pride are now 15-8 while the Tigers sit at 16-7. Hofstra is 10-4 after wins this year, Towson 12-3.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won nine out of their last 15 games against Towson.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Towson 68 vs. Hofstra 47
- Feb 03, 2022 - Towson 78 vs. Hofstra 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Towson 78 vs. Hofstra 66
- Jan 24, 2021 - Hofstra 74 vs. Towson 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Hofstra 71 vs. Towson 58
- Feb 27, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Hofstra 65
- Dec 30, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Towson 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 26, 2019 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 86
- Jan 11, 2018 - Hofstra 76 vs. Towson 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Hofstra 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Towson 86 vs. Hofstra 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Hofstra 90 vs. Towson 58