Who's Playing

Towson @ Hofstra

Current Records: Towson 16-7; Hofstra 15-8

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Towson Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2021. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Pride came out on top in a nail-biter against the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday, sneaking past 85-81. Guard Aaron Estrada and guard Darlinstone Dubar were among the main playmakers for Hofstra as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points, six dimes and seven rebounds and the latter had 18 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Towson had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, taking their matchup 92-73. Among those leading the charge for Towson was guard Cam Holden, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Holden's first triple-double of the season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pride are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Hofstra is now 15-8 while the Tigers sit at 16-7. Hofstra is 10-4 after wins this season, Towson 12-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Pride are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pride slightly, as the game opened with the Pride as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Hofstra have won nine out of their last 15 games against Towson.