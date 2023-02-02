Who's Playing
Towson @ Hofstra
Current Records: Towson 16-7; Hofstra 15-8
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Towson Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2021. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Pride came out on top in a nail-biter against the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday, sneaking past 85-81. Guard Aaron Estrada and guard Darlinstone Dubar were among the main playmakers for Hofstra as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points, six dimes and seven rebounds and the latter had 18 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Towson had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, taking their matchup 92-73. Among those leading the charge for Towson was guard Cam Holden, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten assists, and ten boards. That's Holden's first triple-double of the season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pride are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Hofstra is now 15-8 while the Tigers sit at 16-7. Hofstra is 10-4 after wins this season, Towson 12-3.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
Odds
The Pride are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Pride slightly, as the game opened with the Pride as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Hofstra have won nine out of their last 15 games against Towson.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Towson 68 vs. Hofstra 47
- Feb 03, 2022 - Towson 78 vs. Hofstra 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Towson 78 vs. Hofstra 66
- Jan 24, 2021 - Hofstra 74 vs. Towson 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Hofstra 71 vs. Towson 58
- Feb 27, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Hofstra 65
- Dec 30, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Towson 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 26, 2019 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 86
- Jan 11, 2018 - Hofstra 76 vs. Towson 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Hofstra 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Towson 86 vs. Hofstra 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Hofstra 90 vs. Towson 58