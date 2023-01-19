Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Hofstra
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 15-5; Hofstra 12-8
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the Hofstra Pride are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. UNC-Wilmington and the Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seahawks winning the first 78-72 at home and Hofstra taking the second 73-71.
UNC-Wilmington netted a 62-54 win over the Elon Phoenix on Monday.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Hofstra as they lost 68-47 to the Towson Tigers on Monday.
UNC-Wilmington is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Seahawks' victory brought them up to 15-5 while the Pride's loss pulled them down to 12-8. UNC-Wilmington is 12-2 after wins this year, and Hofstra is 3-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Pride are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Hofstra and UNC-Wilmington both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Hofstra 73 vs. UNC-Wilmington 71
- Jan 29, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 78 vs. Hofstra 72
- Jan 31, 2021 - Hofstra 89 vs. UNC-Wilmington 83
- Jan 30, 2021 - Hofstra 82 vs. UNC-Wilmington 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - Hofstra 78 vs. UNC-Wilmington 64
- Jan 16, 2020 - Hofstra 63 vs. UNC-Wilmington 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 87 vs. Hofstra 79
- Jan 17, 2019 - Hofstra 87 vs. UNC-Wilmington 72
- Mar 04, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. Hofstra 88
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 90 vs. Hofstra 70
- Feb 01, 2018 - Hofstra 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 83 vs. Hofstra 76
- Jan 14, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 84 vs. Hofstra 76
- Mar 07, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 80 vs. Hofstra 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - Hofstra 70 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Feb 04, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 70 vs. Hofstra 67