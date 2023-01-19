Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Hofstra

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 15-5; Hofstra 12-8

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the Hofstra Pride are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. UNC-Wilmington and the Pride will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Mack Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seahawks winning the first 78-72 at home and Hofstra taking the second 73-71.

UNC-Wilmington netted a 62-54 win over the Elon Phoenix on Monday.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Hofstra as they lost 68-47 to the Towson Tigers on Monday.

UNC-Wilmington is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Seahawks' victory brought them up to 15-5 while the Pride's loss pulled them down to 12-8. UNC-Wilmington is 12-2 after wins this year, and Hofstra is 3-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Pride are a 3.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Hofstra and UNC-Wilmington both have eight wins in their last 16 games.