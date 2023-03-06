The 2023 CAA Tournament continues with semifinal action Monday evening on CBS Sports Network. In the first semifinal tilt, the Hofstra Pride take on the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Hofstra is on a 12-game winning streak, improving to 24-8 overall and 17-2 against conference foes. UNC Wilmington is 23-9 overall and 13-6 in CAA games, including a comeback win over Drexel in Sunday's quarterfinal matchup. The winner advances to face the winner of Charleston vs. Towson in the championship matchup on Tuesday.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Washington D.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Pride as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 135.5 in the latest UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra odds. Before locking in any Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters championship week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra:

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra spread: Hofstra -6.5

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra over/under: 135.5 points

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra money line: Hofstra -278, UNCW +222

UNCW: The Seahawks are 7-10-2 against the spread in CAA games

HOF: The Pride are 16-3 against the spread in CAA games

UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UNC Wilmington can cover

UNC Wilmington brings intriguing metrics to the table on both offense and defense. The Seahawks are in the top 20 nationally in free throw creation on offense, and UNC Wilmington is No. 2 in the CAA in free throw accuracy, making 75% of attempts. UNC Wilmington also has a path to second-chance points in this matchup, with Hofstra struggling to a very poor defensive rebound rate (70%) this season.

The Seahawks also project well on the defensive glass against Hofstra, and the Pride have the worst free throw creation rate in the CAA this season. UNC Wilmington leads the conference in turnover creation, forcing a giveaway on more than 21% of possessions, and the Seahawks sit atop the CAA in assist rate allowed. Opponents are making fewer than 31% of 3-point attempts against UNC Wilmington, and the Seahawks secure more than 73% of available defensive rebounds.

Why Hofstra can cover

Hofstra brings tremendous offensive firepower to the table. Senior guards Aaron Estrada and Tyler Thomas key the team's attack with gaudy numbers this season. Estrada leads the team with 20.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with 49% shooting, and he erupted for 22 points and 10 rebounds in Hofstra's quarterfinal win over William & Mary. Thomas added 22 points on 9-11 shooting in that game, and he is averaging more than 16 points per game while making more than 40% of his 3-point attempts this season.

Hofstra is No. 2 in the CAA in offensive efficiency and No. 1 in the conference in shooting efficiency. That includes 58% shooting inside the arc and more than 35% from 3-point range. Hofstra is also in the top three of the conference with a turnover rate below 15%, and the Pride average more than 15 assists per game in conference action.

How to make Hofstra vs. UNC Wilmington picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.