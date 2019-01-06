Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman makes incredible running 3-point buzzer-beater to sink Northeastern

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman provided more compelling evidence that he's among the best, if not the very best, mid-major hooper in the country. The senior carried his team to the edge of a win then dragged them across the finish line on Saturday.

Wright-Foreman finished with 42 points, but his last three points vs. Northeastern were absolutely huge. Wright-Foreman capped off his incredible game by drilling a running 3-pointer as time expired to give Hofstra a 75-72 victory before he was was promptly mauled by his teammates in celebration.

MBB: #HOFSTRA WINS! JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN DRAINS THE GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER TO GIVE THE PRIDE A 75-72 VICTORY OVER NORTHEASTERN! WRIGHT-FOREMAN FINISHED WITH 42 POINTS! That's 10 straight wins for the Pride! #RoarWithPride pic.twitter.com/3qnw6rqczz — Hofstra Basketball (@HofstraMBB) January 5, 2019

The 42 points are a career-high for Wright-Foreman, but it shouldn't come as a major surprise. He ranks third at the NCAA in points per game with 25.7 ppg this season, behind only Chris Clemons of Campbell and Antoine Davis of Detroit, and has flirted on and off with a 40-piece this season. Last week, he logged 34 in a win over Drexel, and in November, he had 37 in a win over Cal State-Fullerton.

Hofstra's now 13-3 on the season and 3-0 in CAA play, and in a good early position to contend for the league's regular season title -- especially if Wright-Foreman keeps playing hero for the Pride.