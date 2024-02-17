Halftime Report

Army is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 32-22 lead against Holy Cross.

Army entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Holy Cross step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Army 9-17, Holy Cross 8-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.70

What to Know

Army has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Army will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, a fact Army proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the game 65-50.

Holy Cross won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Crusaders lost to the Raiders, and the Crusaders lost bad. The score wound up at 85-55. Holy Cross has not had much luck with the Raiders recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

The Black Knights' victory bumped their record up to 9-17. As for the Crusaders, their loss dropped their record down to 8-18.

Army beat the Crusaders 70-57 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Army since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Army is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.