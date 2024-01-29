Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Boston U. 8-13, Holy Cross 5-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Hart Center Arena. Boston U. will be strutting in after a win while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston U. had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Leopards by a score of 62-48 on Saturday.

Boston U. can attribute much of their success to Otto Landrum, who scored 26 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Holy Cross was not quite Lehigh's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Crusaders took a 78-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. Holy Cross has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Joe Octave put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Terriers' victory bumped their record up to 8-13. As for the Crusaders, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-16 record this season.

Boston U. couldn't quite finish off Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 71-69. Can Boston U. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..