Halftime Report
Bucknell and the Crusaders have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-31, Bucknell has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
Bucknell entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Holy Cross hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ Holy Cross Crusaders
Current Records: Bucknell 10-17, Holy Cross 8-19
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts
What to Know
Holy Cross will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. Holy Cross comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 59-53 to the Black Knights. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Holy Cross in their matchups with the Black Knights: they've now lost five in a row.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, after a 84-73 finish the last time they played, Bucknell and the Raiders decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bison took a 62-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders on Saturday. Bucknell's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
The Crusaders have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season. As for the Bison, their loss dropped their record down to 10-17.
Holy Cross came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 70-58. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Bucknell is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 134.5 points.
Series History
Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Bucknell 70 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 21, 2023 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Bucknell 73
- Dec 30, 2022 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Bucknell 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Holy Cross 78 vs. Bucknell 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - Bucknell 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Feb 17, 2020 - Bucknell 69 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - Bucknell 75 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Bucknell 71