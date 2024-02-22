Halftime Report

Bucknell and the Crusaders have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 35-31, Bucknell has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Bucknell entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Holy Cross hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Bucknell 10-17, Holy Cross 8-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. Holy Cross comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 59-53 to the Black Knights. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Holy Cross in their matchups with the Black Knights: they've now lost five in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a 84-73 finish the last time they played, Bucknell and the Raiders decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bison took a 62-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raiders on Saturday. Bucknell's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The Crusaders have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season. As for the Bison, their loss dropped their record down to 10-17.

Holy Cross came up short against the Bison in their previous meeting back in January, falling 70-58. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bucknell is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.