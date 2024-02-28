Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Colgate 20-9, Holy Cross 9-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Holy Cross is 0-10 against the Raiders since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% worse than the opposition, a fact Holy Cross found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 76-66 to the Midshipmen. Holy Cross has struggled against the Midshipmen recently, as their matchup on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Bo Montgomery put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Colgate unfortunately witnessed the end of their 12-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 66-64. Colgate didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Colgate got a solid performance out of Ryan Moffatt, who scored 20 points.

The Crusaders' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-20. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Raiders, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.

Holy Cross took a serious blow against the Raiders in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 85-55. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Holy Cross in the last 4 years.