Halftime Report
Lafayette is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Holy Cross.
Lafayette entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Holy Cross step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Holy Cross Crusaders
Current Records: Lafayette 5-12, Holy Cross 4-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Hart Center. Lafayette has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
Lafayette scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Midshipmen with points to spare, taking the game 78-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Lafayette did.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Holy Cross ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Mountain Hawks out 69-66. The win was some much needed relief for Holy Cross as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Leopards' victory bumped their record up to 5-12. As for the Crusaders, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-13.
As for their game on Wednesday, Lafayette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Lafayette was able to grind out a solid victory over Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-58. Does Lafayette have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Lafayette is a 5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 131 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Lafayette 72 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Jan 14, 2023 - Lafayette 62 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Feb 21, 2022 - Lafayette 84 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 07, 2022 - Holy Cross 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lafayette 72 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Mar 05, 2019 - Holy Cross 79 vs. Lafayette 74
- Feb 10, 2019 - Lafayette 69 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Holy Cross 77 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - Holy Cross 85 vs. Lafayette 74