Halftime Report

Lafayette is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Holy Cross.

Lafayette entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Holy Cross step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Lafayette 5-12, Holy Cross 4-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Hart Center. Lafayette has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Lafayette scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Midshipmen with points to spare, taking the game 78-62. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Lafayette did.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Holy Cross ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Mountain Hawks out 69-66. The win was some much needed relief for Holy Cross as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Leopards' victory bumped their record up to 5-12. As for the Crusaders, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-13.

As for their game on Wednesday, Lafayette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Lafayette was able to grind out a solid victory over Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-58. Does Lafayette have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lafayette is a 5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Lafayette has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.