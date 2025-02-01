Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Lehigh 7-13, Holy Cross 11-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. The Mountain Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Lehigh was supposed to head into this matchup following a close win against Navy, but that's certainly not how things went down on Wednesday. Lehigh suffered a bruising 79-54 defeat at the hands of Navy. Having soared to a lofty 86 points in the game before, the Mountain Hawks' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite the loss, Lehigh had strong showings from Edouard Benoit, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two blocks, and Hank Alvey, who posted 12 points along with two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Benoit a new career-high in threes (four).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lehigh struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross couldn't handle Boston U. on Monday and fell 69-59.

Lehigh's defeat dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Holy Cross, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-11 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Lehigh has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've nailed 38.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lehigh was able to grind out a solid victory over Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, winning 78-72. Will Lehigh repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.