Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Lehigh 5-13, Holy Cross 5-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Hart Center Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Wednesday, the Crusaders suffered a painful 84-65 loss at the hands of the Eagles.

Holy Cross struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks didn't have quite enough to beat the Raiders on Monday and fell 60-57. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lehigh has scored all season.

The Crusaders have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.

Holy Cross skirted past Lehigh 69-66 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will Holy Cross repeat their success, or does Lehigh have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lehigh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.