Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 5-6, Holy Cross 8-5

What to Know

Holy Cross is preparing for their first Patriot League matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. The Crusaders have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Holy Cross' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 82-46 stomp they got against Regis College.

Holy Cross was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.8 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.8.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with DePaul but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Loyola Maryland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 84-65 punch to the gut against DePaul on Saturday. The Greyhounds have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Loyola Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from Jacob Theodosiou, who went 9 for 10 en route to 22 points. Theodosiou had some trouble finding his footing against Hampton two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Holy Cross is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Loyola Maryland, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Holy Cross has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've only made 29.5% of their threes this season. Given Holy Cross' sizable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Holy Cross is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Holy Cross is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Loyola Maryland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.