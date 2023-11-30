Halftime Report

Maine fell flat on their face against Columbia last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Maine has jumped out to a quick 37-29 lead against Holy Cross.

If Maine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-4 in no time. On the other hand, Holy Cross will have to make due with a 2-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Maine 4-4, Holy Cross 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, Holy Cross is heading back home. They will take on the Maine Black Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Holy Cross was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 91-45 bruising that the Red Storm dished out on Saturday. Holy Cross found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Maine, but boy were they wrong. They were the victim of a bruising 75-56 loss at the hands of the Lions.

Their wins bumped the Crusaders to 2-5 and the Red Storm to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Holy Cross have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Holy Cross couldn't quite finish off Maine when the teams last played back in December of 2016 and fell 55-53. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Maine is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Holy Cross and Maine both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Dec 07, 2016 - Maine 55 vs. Holy Cross 53

Dec 21, 2015 - Holy Cross 76 vs. Maine 75

Injury Report for Holy Cross

Injury Report for Maine

Keelan Steele: Out (Leg)

No Injury Information