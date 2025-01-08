Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Navy 5-10, Holy Cross 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Center Arena. The Midshipmen are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Sunday, Navy skirted by Lafayette 71-70 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Donovan Draper with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Navy got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Draper out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Austin Benigni was another key player, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-64 loss to American. The Crusaders' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Holy Cross' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joe Nugent, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds, and Max Green, who had 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Nugent a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%).

Navy's victory bumped their record up to 5-10. As for Holy Cross, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Navy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Holy Cross, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, Holy Cross will need to find a way to close that gap.

Navy is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Holy Cross is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.