Who's Playing

American @ Holy Cross

Current Records: American 10-3; Holy Cross 5-10

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the American Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 21 of 2018. Holy Cross and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Crusaders proved too difficult a challenge. Holy Cross strolled past Navy with points to spare, taking the matchup 74-63. It took six tries, but Holy Cross can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Eagles and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as American wrapped it up with a 71-55 win at home.

Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Holy Cross is now 5-10 while American sits at 10-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Holy Cross is stumbling into the game with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

American have won nine out of their last 13 games against Holy Cross.