The Army Black Knights look to stay within shouting distance of the top spot in the Patriot League when they battle the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday. Holy Cross is coming off a 69-67 loss to Lehigh on Saturday, while Army dropped a 71-68 decision to American University that same day. The Crusaders (11-12, 3-7 Patriot), who have lost two in a row, are 4-8 on the road this season. The Black Knights (12-10, 6-4 Patriot), who have won six of eight, are 9-3 on their home court.

Tipoff from Gillis Field House in West Point, N.Y., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 47-26, but Army has won six of the past seven meetings. Army is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Holy Cross vs. Army odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Army vs. Holy Cross picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Holy Cross vs. Army spread: Army -4.5



Holy Cross vs. Army over/under: 142.5 points

Holy Cross vs. Army money line: Army -203, Holy Cross +167

HC: The Crusaders have hit the game total over in 14 of their last 20 road games (+8.50 units)

ARMY: The Black Knights have hit the team total over in 19 of their last 30 games (+6.25 units)



Why you should back Army

Senior guard Jalen Rucker has started all 21 games he has played in. He's coming off a strong performance in Saturday's loss to American, scoring 15 points and dishing out three assists. He had 29 points, four rebounds and two steals in a 70-68 win over Lafayette on Jan. 15. For the season, he is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.2 minutes of action.

Sophomore forward Josh Scovens is one of four Black Knights who are averaging 10 or more points per game. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 32.2 minutes. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games. In the last meeting at Holy Cross on Jan. 22, he scored 25 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists in a 76-71 win. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Holy Cross

Freshman guard Max Green is off to a solid start to his collegiate career. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33 minutes of action. He is connecting on 42.3% of his field goals, including 37.8% from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, including a 25-point, six-rebound and four-assist effort in a 70-65 win over Loyola-Maryland on Jan. 25.

Also helping power the Crusaders is sophomore forward Joe Nugent. He is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33 minutes. He is connecting on 44.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.7% from 3-point range, and 89.5% of his free throws. In the win over Loyola-Maryland, he poured in 16 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. He scored 21 points, while adding nine rebounds in a 70-59 win over Navy on Jan. 8. See which team to pick here.

