Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Army West Point 15-15; Holy Cross 10-20
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Holy Cross Crusaders are heading back home. The Crusaders and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hart Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Holy Cross has to be aching after a bruising 90-68 loss to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 73-67 to the Boston University Terriers.
Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Holy Cross at 10-20 and Army at 15-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Crusaders are stumbling into the contest with the 44th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Black Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Holy Cross and Army West Point both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Army West Point 66 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 26, 2022 - Army West Point 66 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65
- Feb 21, 2021 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Army West Point 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - Army West Point 69 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 10, 2021 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Army West Point 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Army West Point 67 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Feb 06, 2019 - Holy Cross 56 vs. Army West Point 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Army West Point 76 vs. Holy Cross 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Army West Point 52 vs. Holy Cross 47
- Jan 18, 2017 - Holy Cross 85 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 06, 2016 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Army West Point 38
- Feb 17, 2016 - Army West Point 72 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65