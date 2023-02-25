Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Army West Point 15-15; Holy Cross 10-20

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Holy Cross Crusaders are heading back home. The Crusaders and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hart Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Holy Cross has to be aching after a bruising 90-68 loss to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 73-67 to the Boston University Terriers.

Holy Cross is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Holy Cross at 10-20 and Army at 15-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Crusaders are stumbling into the contest with the 44th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.7 on average. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Black Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Holy Cross and Army West Point both have nine wins in their last 18 games.