Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Army West Point 15-15; Holy Cross 10-20

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Holy Cross and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Crusaders found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 90-68 punch to the gut against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 73-67 to the Boston University Terriers.

The losses put Holy Cross at 10-20 and Army at 15-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Holy Cross and Army West Point both have nine wins in their last 18 games.