Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Army West Point 15-15; Holy Cross 10-20
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Holy Cross and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Crusaders found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 90-68 punch to the gut against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 73-67 to the Boston University Terriers.
The losses put Holy Cross at 10-20 and Army at 15-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Holy Cross is 44th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
Series History
Holy Cross and Army West Point both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Army West Point 66 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 26, 2022 - Army West Point 66 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65
- Feb 21, 2021 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Army West Point 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - Army West Point 69 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 10, 2021 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Army West Point 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Army West Point 67 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Feb 06, 2019 - Holy Cross 56 vs. Army West Point 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Army West Point 76 vs. Holy Cross 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Army West Point 52 vs. Holy Cross 47
- Jan 18, 2017 - Holy Cross 85 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 06, 2016 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Army West Point 38
- Feb 17, 2016 - Army West Point 72 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65