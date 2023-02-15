Who's Playing

Boston University @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Boston University 12-15; Holy Cross 9-18

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers' road trip will continue as they head to Hart Recreation Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Terriers going off at just a 2-point favorite.

It was close but no cigar for Boston University as they fell 69-65 to the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday. Guard Walter Whyte (20 points) was the top scorer for Boston University.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was able to grind out a solid win over the American Eagles this past Saturday, winning 74-66. Guard Bo Montgomery was the offensive standout of the game for Holy Cross, picking up 20 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Montgomery's performance made up for a slower matchup against Lafayette last Monday.

The Terriers are now 12-15 while the Crusaders sit at 9-18. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Holy Cross has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston University have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Holy Cross.