Who's Playing
Boston University @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Boston University 12-15; Holy Cross 9-18
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers' road trip will continue as they head to Hart Recreation Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Terriers going off at just a 2-point favorite.
It was close but no cigar for Boston University as they fell 69-65 to the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday. Guard Walter Whyte (20 points) was the top scorer for Boston University.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross was able to grind out a solid win over the American Eagles this past Saturday, winning 74-66. Guard Bo Montgomery was the offensive standout of the game for Holy Cross, picking up 20 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Montgomery's performance made up for a slower matchup against Lafayette last Monday.
The Terriers are now 12-15 while the Crusaders sit at 9-18. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Holy Cross has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston University have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 16, 2022 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 31, 2022 - Holy Cross 75 vs. Boston University 70
- Feb 24, 2021 - Holy Cross 86 vs. Boston University 75
- Feb 17, 2021 - Boston University 78 vs. Holy Cross 69
- Feb 14, 2021 - Boston University 86 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Holy Cross 82 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 05, 2021 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 76
- Feb 08, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Boston University 79 vs. Holy Cross 64
- Feb 18, 2019 - Boston University 70 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston University 68 vs. Holy Cross 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Boston University 62
- Jan 14, 2018 - Boston University 54 vs. Holy Cross 40
- Feb 25, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston University 61 vs. Holy Cross 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Boston University 64