The Boston University Terriers go for the series sweep when they take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday. The Terriers overcame a five-point halftime deficit on Monday before posting an 83-76 victory. Defending Patriot League Tournament champion Boston University, which went 12-3 on its home court in 2019-20, placed second in the conference at 12-6 during the regular season and was 21-13 overall a year ago. Holy Cross (0-1), which was 0-16 on the road, finished 10th in the Patriot League at 2-16 and was 3-29 overall last season.

Tip-off from Case Gym in Boston is set for 2 p.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 54-24, including a 21-11 edge in games played at Boston. The Terriers are 13-point favorites in the latest Holy Cross vs. Boston University odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Boston University vs. Holy Cross picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Holy Cross vs. Boston University spread: Boston University -13

Holy Cross vs. Boston University over-under: 144.5 points

HC: The Crusaders return three starters from last season, who accounted for 38.5 percent of Holy Cross' offensive production

BU: Coach Joe Jones ranks No. 2 all-time with 159 wins at the school

Why Boston University can cover



Redshirt freshman guard Daman Tate made a splash in his Terriers debut, recording a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Holy Cross. He also had four steals. He missed the 2019-20 season due to injury.

Also leading Boston University is senior guard Javante McCoy, who scored 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks on Monday vs. Holy Cross. Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. For the season, he averaged 17.5 points per game against the Crusaders. He scored in double figures 22 times last year.

Why Holy Cross can cover

The Crusaders are led by senior guard Austin Butler, who scored a team-high 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, in Monday's loss. He also grabbed eight rebounds. Last year, Butler was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. He also averaged 2.4 assists and one steal. He appeared in 30 games, and ranked fifth in the Patriot League in minutes played with 1,029.

Also off to a fast start to the season is junior transfer forward Gerrale Gates, who scored 19 points and registered eight rebounds on Monday. Last season at New Orleans, he played in 28 games for the Privateers and averaged 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He also had 56 assists, 15 blocked shots and 15 steals. He recorded 10 double-figure scoring games on the season.

