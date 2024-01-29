The Holy Cross Crusaders (5-16) will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Boston University Terriers (8-13) on Monday night. Holy Cross won twice in a three-game stretch before falling to American and Lehigh in its two games since then. Boston ended a three-game skid with a 62-48 win at Lafayette on Saturday, improving to sixth place in the Patriot League standings. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Hart Center Arena on CBS Sports Network. Boston University is favored by 4 points in the latest Holy Cross vs. Boston University odds, while the over/under is 135.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Holy Cross vs. Boston U. spread: Holy Cross +4

Holy Cross vs. Boston U. over/under: 135.5 points

Holy Cross vs. Boston U. money line: Holy Cross +152, Boston U. -183

Why Holy Cross can cover

Holy Cross has been playing its best basketball of the season over the past two weeks, picking up wins over Lehigh and Loyola-Md. during that stretch. The Crusaders were 10-point underdogs in their win at Lehigh, as Joe Octave had 14 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Will Batchelder had 18 points in the 86-78 win over Loyola-Md., while four other players finished in double figures as well.

The Crusaders have suffered two losses by six points or fewer during their last five games, so their setbacks have been competitive as well. Octave, a senior guard, leads the team with 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in eight straight games. The Crusaders have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Boston can cover

Boston is coming off an outstanding performance, springing an outright upset as a 6.5-point road underdog at Lafayette on Saturday. The Terriers jumped out to a 32-25 halftime lead before cruising to a 62-48 victory. Sophomore forward Otto Landrum poured in 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench, shooting 9 of 14 from the floor.

Senior guard Miles Brewster leads a balanced lineup with 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while Landrum is adding 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. Holy Cross has only covered the spread three times in its last 14 games, including a 1-7 mark in its last eight home games. The Crusaders are also just 2-10 in their last 12 league games.

