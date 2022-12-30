Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Bucknell 7-6; Holy Cross 3-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Holy Cross Crusaders are heading back home. The Crusaders and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Hart Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bucknell winning the first 68-65 on the road and Holy Cross taking the second 78-72.

It was close but no cigar for Holy Cross as they fell 66-62 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers last week.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Bucknell lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-50. Guard Xander Rice (13 points) was the top scorer for Bucknell.

The Crusaders are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Holy Cross, who are 5-6 against the spread.

The losses put Holy Cross at 3-10 and Bucknell at 7-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Holy Cross is stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.4 on average. Bucknell's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Odds

The Bison are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.