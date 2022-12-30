Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Bucknell 7-6; Holy Cross 3-10
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Holy Cross Crusaders are heading back home. The Crusaders and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Hart Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bucknell winning the first 68-65 on the road and Holy Cross taking the second 78-72.
It was close but no cigar for Holy Cross as they fell 66-62 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers last week.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Bucknell lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-50. Guard Xander Rice (13 points) was the top scorer for Bucknell.
The Crusaders are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Holy Cross, who are 5-6 against the spread.
The losses put Holy Cross at 3-10 and Bucknell at 7-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Holy Cross is stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.4 on average. Bucknell's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Bucknell have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Holy Cross.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Holy Cross 78 vs. Bucknell 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - Bucknell 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Feb 17, 2020 - Bucknell 69 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - Bucknell 75 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Mar 07, 2019 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Bucknell 71
- Jan 14, 2019 - Bucknell 93 vs. Holy Cross 78
- Feb 17, 2018 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 56
- Feb 06, 2017 - Bucknell 82 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 08, 2017 - Bucknell 68 vs. Holy Cross 49
- Mar 03, 2016 - Holy Cross 77 vs. Bucknell 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Bucknell 77 vs. Holy Cross 52
- Jan 09, 2016 - Bucknell 98 vs. Holy Cross 71