Who's Playing
Colgate @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Colgate 12-7; Holy Cross 6-13
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2017. The Crusaders and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hart Recreation Center. Colgate should still be riding high after a victory, while Holy Cross will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Holy Cross and the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Holy Cross falling 62-48.
Meanwhile, the Raiders didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 win.
Holy Cross is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Crusaders are now 6-13 while Colgate sits at 12-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross is 15th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.9 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 51% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
Odds
The Raiders are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Colgate have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Holy Cross.
