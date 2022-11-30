Who's Playing

Harvard @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Harvard 5-2; Holy Cross 2-5

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Harvard Crimson and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 16 of 2017. Holy Cross' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Harvard at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a victory while the Crimson will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything came up roses for Holy Cross at home against the Colby-Sawyer Chargers on Sunday as the team secured a 95-61 win.

Meanwhile, Harvard came up short against the Fordham Rams on Sunday, falling 68-60. Despite the defeat, Harvard got a solid performance out of guard Sam Silverstein, who had 17 points along with five rebounds. Silverstein had some trouble finding his footing against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Crusaders are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-4 ATS, to cover the spread.

Holy Cross came up short against the Crimson when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 62-54. Maybe Holy Cross will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Holy Cross and Harvard both have three wins in their last six games.