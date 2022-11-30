Who's Playing

Harvard @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Harvard 5-2; Holy Cross 2-5

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a game against the Harvard Crimson since Nov. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Holy Cross has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Harvard at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hart Recreation Center. The Crusaders will be strutting in after a victory while the Crimson will be stumbling in from a loss.

Holy Cross simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Colby-Sawyer Chargers at home 95-61.

Meanwhile, Harvard came up short against the Fordham Rams on Sunday, falling 68-60. Despite the defeat, Harvard got a solid performance out of guard Sam Silverstein, who had 17 points in addition to five rebounds. Silverstein hadn't helped his team much against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Crusaders came up short against the Crimson when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 62-54. Maybe Holy Cross will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Holy Cross and Harvard both have three wins in their last six games.