Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Lafayette 7-18; Holy Cross 8-17

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Lafayette Leopards will be on the road. Lafayette and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Hart Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Leopards as they fell 66-64 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 86-68 to the Navy Midshipmen.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Lafayette against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put Lafayette at 7-18 and the Crusaders at 8-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.6 on average. Holy Crosses have had an even harder time: they are 30th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Leopards are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leopards as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette have won eight out of their last 14 games against Holy Cross.