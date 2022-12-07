Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Holy Cross

Current Records: Quinnipiac 7-2; Holy Cross 3-6

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross should still be feeling good after a victory, while Quinnipiac will be looking to right the ship.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Crusaders beat the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 63-57 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Quinnipiac as they fell 64-60 to the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday.

Holy Cross came up short against Quinnipiac when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 76-68. Maybe Holy Cross will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Quinnipiac have won two out of their last three games against Holy Cross.