Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Holy Cross
Current Records: Quinnipiac 7-2; Holy Cross 3-6
What to Know
The Holy Cross Crusaders' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross should still be feeling good after a victory, while Quinnipiac will be looking to right the ship.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Crusaders beat the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 63-57 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Quinnipiac as they fell 64-60 to the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday.
Holy Cross came up short against Quinnipiac when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 76-68. Maybe Holy Cross will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts
Series History
Quinnipiac have won two out of their last three games against Holy Cross.
- Nov 15, 2021 - Quinnipiac 76 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Dec 11, 2016 - Holy Cross 75 vs. Quinnipiac 57
- Nov 22, 2015 - Quinnipiac 62 vs. Holy Cross 56