Who's Playing

Siena @ Holy Cross

What to Know

The Siena Saints and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hart Recreation Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Siena was on the positive side of .500 (15-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Holy Cross (9-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Saints were 52nd worst when it came to points per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 66.3 on average (bottom 85%). Holy Crosses had an even harder time: they ranked 33rd worst with respect to points per game last season, where the team accrued only 65.2 on average (bottom 91%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Siena has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Saints, as the game opened with the Saints as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Siena have won three out of their last five games against Holy Cross.