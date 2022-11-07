Who's Playing

Siena @ Holy Cross

What to Know

The Siena Saints and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hart Recreation Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Siena was on the positive side of .500 (15-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Holy Cross (9-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Saints ranked 52nd worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 66.3 on average (bottom 85%). Holy Crosses had an even harder time: they were 33rd worst when it came to points per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 65.2 on average (bottom 91%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won three out of their last five games against Holy Cross.