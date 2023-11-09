CBS Sports' original series "Home Court" returns with episodes featuring UConn coach Dan Hurley, San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher and Indiana coach Mike Woodson. All three episodes will premiere on CBS Sports Network, starting with Hurley's interview with CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jay Wright. The hour-long episode of "Home Court: Dan Hurley" will debut following CBS Sports Network's coverage of the Veterans Classic on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Hurley, who guided UConn to the program's fifth national championship last season, talks with Wright about his mindset as a former college athlete, the relationship with his father and Naismith Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley Sr. and his relationship with his brother, Bobby Hurley.

The next episode will feature CBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis talking with Dutcher after San Diego State's first Final Four appearance in program history. The Aztecs reached the national championship game before falling to Hurley's Huskies to end their magical March Madness run. Dutcher and Davis talk about SDSU's success in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, his relationship with former Aztecs coach Steve Fisher and Dutcher's years as an assistant coach at Michigan. "Home Court: Brian Dutcher" debuts Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

Following CBS Sports Network's coverage of the Arizona Tip-Off Championship later that day, the next episode will debut featuring CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg talking with Woodson about his Indiana roots and the resurgence of the Hoosiers program under his watch. "Home Court: Mike Woodson" will premiere Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch 'Home Court: Dan Hurley'