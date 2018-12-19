Hoops Confidential presents Hoyas in Jamaica: Follow Georgetown on its trip to Jamaica with Patrick Ewing
The Georgetown basketball team has two more Jamaican players as well
For this year's college basketball season, Georgetown headlined the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic, which featured eight teams playing eight games over a weekend last month. Some of the other teams involved included South Florida and Ohio. However, for the Hoyas the classic was special. Coach Patrick Ewing is Jamaican-American, and the Hoyas have two players of Jamaican descent on their roster: Jahvon Blair and Jagan Mosely.
CBS Sports Network, with assistance from the Big East, followed the Georgetown team on its trip, which saw the Hoyas go 1-1. In a promo released Tuesday, there was talk of the players who have roots in Jamaica -- not to mention Ewing himself -- and what that means for Ewing when he comes back.
You can see the full promo here.
Ewing sounds humbled, with players saying that he draws a lot of attention. He said that people approach him and say that they wore his shoes or they loved how he carried himself, but above all of that he sums it up in the middle of the video by simply stating: "I'm home."
The full Hoops Confidential documentary will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Watch on CBS Sports Network on TV, authenticate through your provider and stream online or the CBS Sports App or on FUBO (try for free).
It's a half-hour special, and you can see every part of the Hoyas' trip, including Ewing's full reaction to returning "home."
